Pakistan then and now in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan ends its Commonwealth games 2022 with major.

Ups and downs during the whole competition but still managed.

Win and keep their hopes alive for medal winning chances in CWG 2022.

Pakistan team in Birmingham were led by Bismah Maroof and Muhammad Inam to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

It was Pakistan’s 14th appearance in the Commonwealth Games as they first participated in 1954 Vancouver, Canada.

Talking about Commonwealth Games 2022, at first Pakistan’s performance was not good enough to reach the landmark of capturing any sort of medal for the country. Pakistan was down with their performance in many games like hockey, cricket, Badminton, Tennis, Swimming and even running as well.

Pakistan and its participation in Commonwealth Games from 1954 to 2022 won them a total of 83 Medals which include 27 Gold, 27 Silver and 29 Bronze Medal.

Pakistan’s first ever Commonwealth medal was won by Muhammad Iqbal in 1954 in which he won the Hammer throw finals Vancouver CWG 1954.

The overall medals tally of all Commonwealth Games is led by Australia with 2604 Medal including 1003 Gold, 834 Silver and 767 Bronze Medal.

Overall Pakistan’s poor performance is not because of their fitness it’s because of the management that does not support its players properly. As they are not professionally trained they get injured and that’s the main reason that we are lacking in medals game for not winning it for our country.

Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022 was also in this situation as it was considered that this year will be remembered as the year of 1990 in which Pakistan were Medal less in the Commonwealth Games 1990 in Auckland.

But as far as they were determined, they make the nation proud when they started giving their best in the mega event in Birmingham 2022.

Pakistan overall won 8 medal including 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze, keeping them in 18th Position in Medals tally.

Talking about the 2 Gold medals, they were won by Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Dastagir Butt.

Arshad Nadeem won the Gold medal in Javelin throw, while Nooh Dastagir Butt won his Gold medal in Weightlifting competition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 is now ended in style, but this is a wakeup call for Pakistan as they have to improve their mistakes in order to properly participate in upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 and Commonwealth Games 2026 in the state of Victoria, Australia.

