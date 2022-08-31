Pakistan vs. England T20 series tickets available now

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday declared.

Ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series among.

Pakistan and England which will be accessible from August 31.

Advertisement

Pakistan will have England after a hole of very nearly 17 years. The matches will be played in Karachi from September 20-25.

And from September 28 to October 2 in Lahore.

Tickets will be accessible internet based on Wednesday at 10am at https://pcb.bookme.pk/

Installments can be made utilizing Easypaisa/JazzCash/charge card/Nift choices, while the helpline number is 03137786888.

PCB’s Director – Commercial Usman Waheed said: “Britain is visiting Pakistan without precedent for 17 years and these matches will be a development to October’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. To guarantee most extreme fans can go to these matches and observe experience probably the best briefest organization cricketers from one or the other side, we have chosen to make the tickets reasonable, guaranteeing families likewise turn up in enormous numbers to help cricket and the two sides.”

Ticket costs of Karachi T20Is

Advertisement

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium walled in area) – Rs750

Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (top notch walled in areas) – Rs500

Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general walled in area) – Rs250

Ticket costs for Lahore T20Is

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP walled in areas) – Rs3,000

Advertisement

Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium walled in areas) – Rs1,500

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (top notch walled in areas) – Rs750

Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general walled in areas) – Rs250

Advertisement Also Read Rory McIlroy wins FedEx Cup title It is the biggest last round rebound in Tour Championship. The Northern... Advertisement