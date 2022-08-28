Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

After defeating Pakistan in the low-scoring Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, India exacted revenge for their T20 World Cup disgrace.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Catch up with the Bol News Special Transmission for Pakistan vs India (Asia Cup 2022) below:
PAK vs IND: Pakistan penalized for not completing overs in time
The Pakistani team had to bowl the final three overs with five fielders within the circle as punishment for not finishing the overs within the allotted time. The Men in Green were three overs short during today's Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. According to the report, Pakistan is three overs short and will bowl the final three deliveries with five fielders within the circle. India can use this penalty since, contrary to Pakistan, they have...
For his match-winning knock of 33* off 17 deliveries, @hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the second innings.
A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DEHo3wPM1N
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
A high-octane #AsiaCup encounter for the ages!
Which player caught your eye?#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/piIYm3UMWG
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Fought hard but fell short in the end 💔
India win by five wickets in the final over of the match 🏏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZsbCWAFpI1
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
VICTORY! Hardik Pandya cool as you like, finishes it off with a 6️⃣.
What an absolute classic this was!
IND 148/5 after 19.4 ov
India won by 5 wickets (and 2 balls remaining!)#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! A twist in the tale as Pakistan gets a crucial wicket. What a ball by Nawaz!
Jadeja b Nawaz – 35 (29)
141/5 after 19.1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
We're on the edge of our seat here. Expected nothing less!
One more over to go in this absolute classic match.
IND 141/4 after 19 ov
Just 7 needed from 6 deliveries.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
A crucial over, but it's not over yet.
This is a vintage #INDvPAK encounter!
IND 127/4 after 18 ov
India need just 21 from 12 deliveries#AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
𝟒 overs
𝟏𝟗 runs
𝟏𝟎 dot balls
𝟒.𝟕𝟓 economy rate
Wicketless but economical. Well bowled, @76Shadabkhan 🙌#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/9bYJkZjAwZ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
PAK vs IND: Indians stunned by Naseem Shah's opening spell
When Naseem Shah made his debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, he made an immediate impression with a scorching first over. With his pace and length of delivery, Shah clean bowled KL Rahul with an inside edge that struck the stumps on his second delivery, sending the Indian player reeling. Additionally, he came near to dismissing Virat Kohli on the fourth ball of the over, but Fakhar Zaman flubbed a good opportunity in the third slip....
One thing's for sure: we can't take our eyes off of this one!
India need 41 in 24 deliveries.
IND 107/4 after 16 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! Naseem takes his second scalp in his third over. Reminder: It's his debut!
SKY b Naseem Shah – 18 (18)
IND 19/4 after 14.2 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a nail-biter on our hands!
India need 59 runs in 36 deliveries.
IND 89/3 after 14 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
A steady partnership between Jadeja and SKY – 24 (17)
India need 71 runs from 48 deliveries.
IND 77/3 after 12 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
India are 6️⃣2️⃣-3️⃣ after 10 overs 🏏@mnawaz94 picks up two key wickets as the required run rate is 8.60#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zs4ZrsTcuA
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
WICKET! That's the end of the innings for Kohli. #Pakistan will feel over the moon.
Virat Kohli c Iftikhar b Nawaz – 35 (34)
IND 53/3 after 9.1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
PAK vs IND: Pakistani batters vulnerable to short balls
Waqar Younis, a former captain of Pakistan, criticized the Pakistan cricket squad for being "exposed horribly against short balls" during Sunday's Asia Cup 2022 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the second game of the Asia Cup 2022, played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Indian bowlers outperformed the Pakistani batsmen, who struggled to play short balls and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In today's critical match, three of Pakistan's top five...
WICKET! And that's it for the Hitman. A comfortable catch for Ifitkhar
Rohit Sharma c Iftikhar b Nawaz – 12 (18)
IND 50/2 after 8 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
#Pakistan are building a fortress here. They refuse to allow any boundaries. Just 3 from the last over.
IND 41/1 after 7 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Kohli is looking sharp, but #Pakistan are keeping it tight in the field. 5 from the over.
IND 15/1 after 3 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Wicket off just his second delivery! 💥
KL Rahul is Naseem Shah's maiden T20I wicket ☝️#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bJhmJYtktg
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
A fighting score in the end 🏏
Over to the bowlers after the break.#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK https://t.co/IqnRVcP4xa pic.twitter.com/llBmuC8gFi
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
That's all for the first half. Pakistan will be happy with their total under the circumstances.
Target: 148 to win!
PAK 147 all out after 20 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! Arshdeep grabs his first scalp.
Massive performance so far from #India!
Nawaz c Karthik b Arshdeep – 1 (3)
PAK 114/7 after 17.1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Crunch time for #Pakistan, who need to make up runs and how.
PAK 114/6 after 17 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! This time, it's Asif Ali who walks back to the stands.
Asif Ali c SKY b Bhuvneshwar – 9 (7)
PAK 112/6 after 16.3 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
How much do you think #Pakistan will score? Reply with your predictions.
111/5 after 16 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! 3 scalps for Hardik Pandya, and Pakistan are in trouble.
Khushdil Shah c Jadeja b Pandya – 2 (7)
PAK 97/5 after 14.3 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! Tough luck for Mohammad Rizwan, who tries to dodge the ball but nudges it to the third man instead.
Rizwan c Avesh b Hardik – 43 (42)
PAK 96/4 after 14.1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! A fabulous ball and fabulous catch leads to a breaking of the partnership.
Iftikhar c Karthik b Pandya – 28 (22)
PAK 87/3 after 12.1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
What a first half!
Who do you think performed better – #India or #Pakistan?#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/ybMVKc0GLm
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
8 runs from the last 6 balls. The current run rate for #Pakistan stands at 7.3.
PAK 51/2 after 7 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! The young Avesh Khan gets a big big wicket for #India, with the faintest of nicks.
Fakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh – 10 (6)
PAK 42/2 after 5.5 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out
In the first over of their Asia Cup 2022 match against India, Pakistan escaped a serious setback. Mohammad Rizwan, the first batsman, was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW that the on-field umpire called out. Rizwan, however, contested the TV umpire's judgment that had been changed. Why was the judgment overturned? The Pakistani batsman was certain that the short ball was traveling high and might not be striking the wickets. The ball tracker's confirmation that the...
A strong spell from Arshdeep to reduce Pakistan's run rate. 4 from the last over.
PAK 23/1 after 4 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
WICKET! That's the one #India has been looking for. Easy catch for Arshdeep Singh.
Babar Azam c Arshdeep b Bhuvneshwar – 10 (9)
PAK 15/1 after 2.4 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
What a start to the match!
1 boundary, 2 appeals, 2 reviews.
Pakistan 6/0 after 1 ov#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Bhuvneshwar is set to open the bowling for #India
First over, here we go!#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
The #Pakistan batters have taken the field.
We're ready to go!#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
The two captains pose with the glistening #AsiaCup2022 trophy.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/HxSOZfkELa
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Captain @ImRo45 has won the toss and we will bowl first against Pakistan.
A look at our Playing XI for the game.
Live – https://t.co/o3hJ6VNfwF #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/O0HQXFQzC4
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
This support 🥳 >>>#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/PoOnCGzxgq
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Naseem Shah to make his T20I debut against India
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut today against India at Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm pacer will play his maiden T20I today, becoming the 96th Green Shirt to do so. Naseem Shah made his ODI debut during Pakistan's recent tour of the Netherlands. Naseem said he was glad to represent Pakistan in all formats step by step. 🗣️ "Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats"@iNaseemShah will be making his T20I debut today against India 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK...
All eyes on @imVkohli who is all set to play his 100th T20I 💪💪#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uK0nACz3vx
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
#TeamIndia have arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/HulEswjtpA
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
Putting in the work 💪 before the big #INDvPAK game.
The men in blue are all set for the #EpicClash in just a few hours ⏳#AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Getting in the zone, one training session at a time ✊
The Pakistan team looks like a well-oiled machine, going into the #EpicClash ⚔️#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ACC #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 28, 2022
Rohit of India feels that playing Pakistan is "difficult"
India's captain Rohit Sharma says team has learned from previous defeat. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets during previous T20 World Cup. We take lessons from our errors. DUBAI: India's captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday that the team has learned from its past defeat to Pakistan, but that facing their bitter rivals in the much awaited Asia Cup encounter will be difficult. On Sunday, the two nations will begin play in the Twenty20 competition in Dubai, the same place...
From dawn to dusk, fans are our real support 🙌#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/klr0wHBG5E
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
