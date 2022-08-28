Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022
Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

Advertisement

After defeating Pakistan in the low-scoring Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, India exacted revenge for their T20 World Cup disgrace.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

 

Advertisement

Catch up with the Bol News Special Transmission for Pakistan vs India (Asia Cup 2022) below:

 

Advertisement
23:45 (PST)28 Aug

PAK vs IND: Pakistan penalized for not completing overs in time

The Pakistani team had to bowl the final three overs with five fielders within the circle as punishment for not finishing the overs within the allotted time. The Men in Green were three overs short during today's Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. According to the report, Pakistan is three overs short and will bowl the final three deliveries with five fielders within the circle. India can use this penalty since, contrary to Pakistan, they have...

23:38 (PST)28 Aug

23:37 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
23:36 (PST)28 Aug

23:13 (PST)28 Aug

23:10 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
23:08 (PST)28 Aug

23:04 (PST)28 Aug

22:48 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
22:35 (PST)28 Aug

PAK vs IND: Indians stunned by Naseem Shah's opening spell

When Naseem Shah made his debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, he made an immediate impression with a scorching first over. With his pace and length of delivery, Shah clean bowled KL Rahul with an inside edge that struck the stumps on his second delivery, sending the Indian player reeling. Additionally, he came near to dismissing Virat Kohli on the fourth ball of the over, but Fakhar Zaman flubbed a good opportunity in the third slip....

22:44 (PST)28 Aug

22:33 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
22:30 (PST)28 Aug

22:22 (PST)28 Aug

22:10 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
22:09 (PST)28 Aug

21:28 (PST)28 Aug

PAK vs IND: Pakistani batters vulnerable to short balls

Waqar Younis, a former captain of Pakistan, criticized the Pakistan cricket squad for being "exposed horribly against short balls" during Sunday's Asia Cup 2022 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the second game of the Asia Cup 2022, played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Indian bowlers outperformed the Pakistani batsmen, who struggled to play short balls and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In today's critical match, three of Pakistan's top five...

22:04 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
22:03 (PST)28 Aug

21:30 (PST)28 Aug

21:21 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
21:20 (PST)28 Aug

21:19 (PST)28 Aug

20:43 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
20:41 (PST)28 Aug

20:37 (PST)28 Aug

20:36 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
20:28 (PST)28 Aug

20:23 (PST)28 Aug

20:22 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
20:20 (PST)28 Aug

19:51 (PST)28 Aug

19:41 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
19:39 (PST)28 Aug

PAK vs IND: Here’s how Rizwan’s review earned him not out

In the first over of their Asia Cup 2022 match against India, Pakistan escaped a serious setback. Mohammad Rizwan, the first batsman, was on the crease when Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for an LBW that the on-field umpire called out. Rizwan, however, contested the TV umpire's judgment that had been changed. Why was the judgment overturned? The Pakistani batsman was certain that the short ball was traveling high and might not be striking the wickets. The ball tracker's confirmation that the...

19:28 (PST)28 Aug

19:19 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
19:14 (PST)28 Aug

19:04 (PST)28 Aug

19:02 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
18:56 (PST)28 Aug

18:50 (PST)28 Aug

18:47 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
18:37 (PST)28 Aug

Naseem Shah to make his T20I debut against India

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut today against India at Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm pacer will play his maiden T20I today, becoming the 96th Green Shirt to do so. Naseem Shah made his ODI debut during Pakistan's recent tour of the Netherlands. Naseem said he was glad to represent Pakistan in all formats step by step. 🗣️ "Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats"@iNaseemShah will be making his T20I debut today against India 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK...

18:30 (PST)28 Aug

18:14 (PST)28 Aug

Advertisement
18:11 (PST)28 Aug

18:10 (PST)28 Aug

23:14 (PST)27 Aug

Rohit of India feels that playing Pakistan is "difficult"

India's captain Rohit Sharma says team has learned from previous defeat. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets during previous T20 World Cup. We take lessons from our errors. DUBAI: India's captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday that the team has learned from its past defeat to Pakistan, but that facing their bitter rivals in the much awaited Asia Cup encounter will be difficult. On Sunday, the two nations will begin play in the Twenty20 competition in Dubai, the same place...

Advertisement
18:10 (PST)28 Aug

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Kenya's Jelimo receives her bronze medal from London 2012 Olympics
Kenya's Jelimo receives her bronze medal from London 2012 Olympics
I-League victory for Aizawl FC who edged out NEROCA FC 1-0
I-League victory for Aizawl FC who edged out NEROCA FC 1-0
'Brazil more than just Neymar and Vinicius' says Zlatko Dalic
'Brazil more than just Neymar and Vinicius' says Zlatko Dalic
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story