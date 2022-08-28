Pakistan vs India Live updates: Asia Cup 2022

After defeating Pakistan in the low-scoring Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, India exacted revenge for their T20 World Cup disgrace.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

