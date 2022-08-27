Pakistan vs. India: Players to watch out for in Indo-Pak match

Pakistan and India playing their 15th Asia cup match.

Haris and Bhuvneshwar considered dangerous pacers.

Rohit and Babar to lead teams in Asia Cup 2022.

Advertisement

Pakistan and India being the biggest rivals in cricket will collide with each other in the Asia cup 2022 at Dubai on August 28, 2022.

The challenge for Rohit Sharma and company is to get past the memories of their humiliating loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter.

Following their early elimination from the 2021 T20 WC under the leadership of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, India began their transitional phase. While Pakistan has recently continued to play excellent cricket and has emerged as a dominant force in the game’s shortest format.

India still appeared a little uneasy on paper since they haven’t decided on their strongest playing XI and because their ailments will make the Asia Cup more difficult for them. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, two senior players, haven’t played much cricket lately, but the team management is anticipated to continue with them.

The bowling assault of Pakistan has also seen some adjustments since the T20 WC of last year. They will also be without the assistance of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who caused havoc with the ball in their most recent meeting.

The players to watch out for in the India-Pakistan encounter are listed below:

Advertisement

From the Pakistan Playing XI:

Virat Kohli:

The focus will unquestionably be on Kohli as he makes his short-term return to competitive cricket after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Even though Kohli is having trouble with his bat right now, he has said that he would do whatever to win the Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma:

With the bat, the Indian captain has not been at his best this year, scoring 290 runs at an average of 24.16 in 13 games. Rohit has struggled with the Indian team’s new daring hitting style, scoring just one half-century in T20Is so far this year. The Indian captain has had success in recent games against their bitter rivals, scoring hundreds in the finals of the 2018 Asia Cup and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Hardik Pandya:

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya’s comeback has assisted India in getting back on track. He gives any squad the ideal balance, which was beneficial for the Men in Blue. Pandya’s bowling fitness came under scrutiny during the 2021 T20 World Cup since he took a little break from playing competitive cricket to work on it. The dynamic all-rounder recovered in IPL 2022 after getting back to full strength. He won the title for Gujarat Titans in their first season and won over many people with his all-around performance.

From the Pakistan Playing XI:

Babar Azam:

Babar only participated in one T20I this year, but he produced 66 runs to make the most of it. The top batter is presently ranked first in the ICC Rankings and has improved over the last few years to become one of the greatest in the industry. Babar’s 68 runs during India’s most recent match against Pakistan helped his team win by a commanding 10-wicket margin. In Shaheen’s absence, he has a significant responsibility as captain to manage his bowling resources.

Muhammad Rizwan:

Rizwan has emerged as one of cricket’s most improved batters over the last couple of years. Since the beginning of last year, the opening batter has participated in 29 T20 Internationals and has scored 1326 runs at an astounding average of 73.66. He now holds the third slot in the ICC T20I batting rankings and has a good possibility of moving up to the top spot after the Asia Cup. In the 2021 T20 WC match, Rizwan struck an unbroken 79 runs and combined with his captain Babar to put India to the sword in the group stage match. In the Asia Cup game against their bitter enemies, the starting batter will try to repeat the feat.

Advertisement

Shadab Khan:

Pakistan has played a very small number of T20 International matches this year because they failed to learn from their mistakes from the last T20 World Cup and address them. One of the club’s more seasoned members. He has taken 21 wickets in the 14 T20I matches in the Gulf country. The 23-year-old has demonstrated his ability to succeed with the bat throughout his T20I career, with a strike rate of 136.81.

Haris Rauf:

Shaheen’s absence puts the pressure on Rauf, who since starting his career has established a strong reputation in the shortest format. In the 35 games he participated, he has 42 victories to his credit. Haris Rauf came back with economic data for 1/25.

Advertisement Also Read India vs. Pakistan: who leads the winning table? Pakistan vs. India stats head to head in all formats. Pakistan leads... Advertisement