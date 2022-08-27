Pakistan will finalise squad before India match

Pakistan may rest fast bowlers today, sources said.

Sources say a few batsmen will workout today.

Sources say Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed were preferred on Friday.

Pakistan will declare their final eleven to face India in the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 commencing today [August 27].

Sources say Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed were preferred on Friday. Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Shadab Khan struck yesterday.

Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain bowled well. Hasan Ali, who arrives in Dubai tomorrow, is expected to make the final eleven, sources say.

India and Pakistan might meet three times in the UAE T20 tournament. The six-nation competition was shifted from Sri Lanka because to political upheaval, and it’s particularly important this year since the T20 World Cup in Australia is in October and November. All eyes will be on India and Pakistan’s showdown in Dubai on Sunday.

India will attempt to revenge their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan at the same stadium in last year’s T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his team level-headed as fan expectations and enthusiasm rise. “Everyone watches the game and it’s high-pressure, but we want to create a regular environment,” he told Star Sports.

“This game shouldn’t be overhyped. Tell players who haven’t played Pakistan or just faced them once or twice that they’re simply another opponent.” Former batsman VVS Laxman will take over for temporary coach Rahul Dravid.

