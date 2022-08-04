Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani squash players in men’s doubles round of 32

Pakistani squash players in men’s doubles round of 32

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani squash players in men’s doubles round of 32

Nasir Iqbal playing shot

Advertisement
  • At a multi-sport competition held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Pakistani couple won both sets.11-1, 11-1.
  • Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand prevailed in their match against Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal.
  • The scores were 11-3 and 11-4 against Faiza and Nasir.
Advertisement

Through Thursday, Pakistani squash players moved on to the round of 32 in the men’s doubles competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo are going up against Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal. At a multi-sport competition held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Pakistani couple won both sets.

11-1, 11-1. Today, they will compete against Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart (August 5).

Both the women’s and mixed doubles competitions were lost by Pakistan in the 16th round. Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand prevailed in their match against Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal. The scores were 11-3 and 11-4 against Faiza and Nasir.

On Thursday, the Pakistani pair was defeated in the Women’s Doubles competition by Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman.

Also Read

One Million Cash Prize Announced For Arshad Nadeem
One Million Cash Prize Announced For Arshad Nadeem

President Olympic Association Punjab, Muhammad Amir Jan, has announced a cash prize...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story