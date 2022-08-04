Pakistani squash players in men’s doubles round of 32

At a multi-sport competition held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Pakistani couple won both sets.11-1, 11-1.

Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand prevailed in their match against Faiza Zafar and Nasir Iqbal.

The scores were 11-3 and 11-4 against Faiza and Nasir.

Through Thursday, Pakistani squash players moved on to the round of 32 in the men’s doubles competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

On Thursday, the Pakistani pair was defeated in the Women’s Doubles competition by Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman.

