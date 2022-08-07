Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar & Amna Fayyaz reached finals of squash at Commonwealth Games 2022
  • Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar of Pakistan qualified for the finals of the Women’s Doubles Plate squash competition.
  • The Pakistani pair defeated Bunyan Nicole and Naughton Hollie 10-11, 8-11 in a close match.
  • They will take on Australians Haydon Alex and Turnbull Jess in the final.
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar of Pakistan qualified for the finals of the Women’s Doubles Plate squash competition.

In the event’s semi-finals, Amna and Faiza squared off against Canadians Bunyan Nicole and Naughton Hollie. The Pakistani pair ultimately defeated Nicole and Hollie, losing only 10-11 and 8-11 in a close match.

Amna and Faiza went to the semi-finals of the competition after defeating Kuruppu Yeheni and Sinaly Chanithma of Sri Lanka, 2-1.

At 2 o’clock, Amna and Faiza will take on Australians Haydon Alex and Turnbull Jess in the final.

It’s important to note that the “Plate” category is for the losers of the “Main Event” and is not comparable to the “Main Event” itself.

