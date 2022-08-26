Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says Pakistan-India matches also spreads love and kindness

Saqlain Mushtaq thinks that cricket is about spreading love and kindness.

Both teams met up in Dubai to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022.

Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan was met by Indian stars like Virat Kohli, who asked why he wasn’t in the tournament.

Advertisement

When Pakistan and India play cricket against each other, everyone stops to watch their actions. Even though there is always a sense of doom and gloom, Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq thinks that the ties between the two countries are also about spreading love and kindness.

Members of both teams met up in Dubai to get ready for their matchup at the Asia Cup 2022. Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan was met by Indian stars like Virat Kohli, who asked him why he wasn’t in the tournament.

“Few years ago I went to play the Cricket All-Stars and world cricket’s 25 big names were present there,” Saqlain told reporters on Thursday.

“However, only Pakistani and Indian fans were there [to watch the matches]. The fans had stitched both [the countries’] flags. It showed that cricket is not just sports or entertainment; it is something that unites humanity.”

Saqlain also said that when these teams meet up on an international stage, the message should also be to promote kindness.

“We do have emotions for our country when we play a match but the pictures that came out yesterday portrayed a positive image,” said Saqlain. “We try our best to give the message of kindness and love and that is why our players go to meet the Indian players and vice-versa,” he added.

Advertisement

“That cricket picture is the picture of love. The cricket ground in Dubai has worked a lot to reduce the tension of cricket matches between India and Pakistan, which is a good thing for the spirit of the game,” Mushtaq further added.

Also Read Saqlain Mushtaq moves pace trio without any Shaheen Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq has supported. His young speed trio, Naseem...