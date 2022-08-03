Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan won its first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

It is the second time the boxer has won a medal for Pakistan at the Games in Glasgow.

Shah Hussain Shah beat Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach of South Africa in the Men’s -90 Kg event to win a bronze medal for Pakistan.

Shah went into the fight for the bronze medal after losing the first round of the -90kg weight category.

Hussain Shah, a boxer who won a bronze medal at the Olympics, has a 20-year-old son who has also won two gold medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games.

