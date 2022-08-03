Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Advertisement
  • Pakistan won its first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
  • Shah beat South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach to win bronze.
  • It is the second time the boxer has won a medal for Pakistan at the Games in Glasgow.
Advertisement

Shah Hussain Shah beat Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach of South Africa in the Men’s -90 Kg event to win a bronze medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan finally got its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday, after a long wait.

Shah went into the fight for the bronze medal after losing the first round of the -90kg weight category.

Shah has now won a medal at the Commonwealth Games for the second time. In 2014, he won the silver medal in Glasgow.

Hussain Shah, a boxer who won a bronze medal at the Olympics, has a 20-year-old son who has also won two gold medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games.

Also Read

Pakistan’s judoka Shah Hussain Shah Gets eliminated from Tokyo Olympics
Pakistan’s judoka Shah Hussain Shah Gets eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

Pakistani judoka Shah Hussain Shah has lost a fight against Egypt’s Darwish...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Commonwealth Games News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story