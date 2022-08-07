Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza lost his Bronze after being defeated by Indian opponent in wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022

Tayyab Raza, a Pakistani wrestler, was eliminated in the bronze medal match by an Indian competitor in the men’s 97-kilogram weight class.

Pakistan’s Tayyab competed against India’s Deepak Nehra, who won the match by a score of 10-2.

Tayyab Raza, a Pakistani wrestler, was eliminated in the bronze medal match by an Indian competitor in the men’s 97-kilogram weight class at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Tayyab competed against India’s Deepak Nehra, who won the match by a score of 10-2.

Earlier, Tayyab Raza defeated Cameron Nicol of Scotland, 10-0, to become the third Pakistani to play in a semi-final. However, he was eliminated from the finals by Nishan Randhawa of Canada.

The men’s freestyle 74 kg event was won by Mohammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan, and Ali Asad of Pakistan won bronze in the men’s freestyle 57 kg event by defeating New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in 55 seconds.

Also Read Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar & Amna Fayyaz reached finals of squash at Commonwealth Games 2022 Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar of Pakistan qualified for the finals of...