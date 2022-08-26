Paula Reto shoots course-record 62, drives CP Women’s Open

Paula Reto shot a course-record 9-under 62 on Thursday.

Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead in.

The Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

Paula Reto broke the course sign of 63 set by Canadian star Brooke Henderson in the third round of the 2017 competition.

“I didn’t know it was the course record, so kind of finding out after my round takes the pressure off,” Reto said. “So I’m happy about it. You know, I’m hoping to do some more good rounds coming here.”

“It’s not something I’m familiar with,” Reto said about the low score.

Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 32-year-old South African opened with a 6-under 29 on the back nine and included three birdies the front nine — the keep going on the standard 5 10th. She birdied every one of the four standard 5 openings.

“It was a good putting day,” Reto said. “A lot of putts went in and that kind of makes the round easier. Seeing my lines and the speed was pretty good, so made it a lot easier. I was like, `Just get on the green.′”

Narin An of South Korea was second after an intruder free 64.

Emma Talley, Robynn Ree and Lilia Vu shot 65. Atthaya Thitikul was at 66 with Perrine Delacour, Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu, Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li, Mo Martin, Elizabeth Szokol and A Lim Kim.

Alena Sharp and Maddie Szeryk were the top Canadians at 67. Nelly and Jessica Korda likewise were at 67 in a gathering that included Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, 2006 victor Cristie Kerr and 2016 boss Ariya Jutanugarn.

Nelly Korda is falling off her most memorable win of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour where she revitalized from seven shots behind against sister Jessica.

“The greens are definitely really tricky,” Nelly Korda said. “They’re hard to read and kind of like in a sense a little too fast for the grass, where you feel like you’re putting on glass.”

Highest level Jin Young Ko, the champ at Magna outside Toronto in 2019 when the occasion was last played, shot a 68.

Canadian novice Lauren Zaretsky had an opening in-one on the standard 3 fifth in her 68. The 18-year-old is set to begin school Monday at Texas Tech.

“My reaction was pretty calm,” Zaretsky said. “I’m surprised. I haven’t had a hole-in-one since 2016 and actually made a joke before this tournament that maybe I’ll have a hole-in-one on live TV.”

Henderson, the 2018 champ at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, shut with an intruder on the standard 5 10th for a 69. She’s from Smiths Falls, south of Ottawa.

“It’s the thing with this course,” Henderson said. “When you hit it in bad spots you really pay the price.”

Three-time competition champion Lydia Ko likewise had a 69, playing close by Henderson and Kupcho. Lexi Thompson shot a 70.

