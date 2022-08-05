PCB announces match official for Domestic cricket season 2022-23

The 2022-23 men’s homegrown cricket season starts with the National T20.

The second leg of the occasion will run in Multan. from September 10-19.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reported its boards of match authorities.

PCB Manager – Umpires, Referees, Bilal Qureshi said, “We are satisfied to affirm our match authorities’ boards for the 2022-23 cricket season.

Which have been finished following a powerful evaluation and execution examination process in which the match refs and chiefs reports from the last season were likewise thought of.

Previous top notch cricketers Aaley Haider, who highlighted in 90 matches from 1993 to 2005, Mohammad Asif, who partook in 45 matches, Tariq Rasheed, who played 22 matches from 1996-2003, and Muhammad Sajid Khan Afridi, who played five matches, have been elevated to the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.

The four have joined Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Ghaffar Kazmi, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain Snr, Rashid Riaz, Saqib Khan, Shozab Raza, Syed Imtiaz Iqbal, Waleed Yaqub and Zameer Haider.

There is no adjustment of the PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees, which incorporates Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Iqbal Sheik, Nadeem Arshad and Prof Muhammad Javed Malik. Aside from the National T20, the world class specialists will administer in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (27th September-30th November) and the Pakistan Cup (tenth December-third January). Ghaffar Kazmi and Zameer Haider will resign during the year.

There are two changes in the PCB Supplementary Panel of Match Referees. Previous top notch cricketers Athar Laiq and Bilal Khilji have been added as Azizur Rehman and Tanveer Afzal will be resigning during the season.

I need to compliment umpires Aaley Haider, Imranullah Aslam, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Sajid Khan Afridi, Tariq Rasheed, and Qaiser Khan, who have procured advancements as well as Athar Laiq and Bilal Khilji, who share 281 top of the line matches between them, for breaking into the beneficial board of match arbitrators.”

He said, “Directing is a difficult and unpleasant work, however our match authorities have as of late pursued enormous headway in choice making and player-the executives, which has contributed in working on the general wellbeing and nature of our homegrown cricket.

In acknowledgment of this and interestingly, we have chosen to present month to month retainers for the beneficial board.

I stay sure that all the match authorities will have their basic impact in the fruitful conveyance of the 2022-23 homegrown cricket and, all the while, will draw in additional previous cricketers to take up this respectable calling.”

PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees: Ali Naqvi (Lahore), Iftikhar Ahmed (Karachi), Muhammad Anees (Lahore), Muhammad Iqbal Sheik (Hyderabad), Nadeem Arshad (Faisalabad) and Prof Muhammad Javed Malik (Multan)

PCB Elite Panel of Umpires: Aaley Haider (Karachi), Ahsan Raza (Lahore), Asif Yaqoob (Islamabad), Faisal Khan Afridi (Sargodha), Ghaffar Kazmi (Lahore), Imran Jawed (Karachi), Muhammad Asif (Lahore), Muhammad Sajid Khan Afridi (Charsadda), Nasir Hussain Snr (Lahore), Rashid Riaz Waqar (Lahore), Saqib Khan (Abbottabad), Shozab Raza (Lahore), Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (Karachi), Tariq Rasheed (Lahore), Waleed Yaqub (Lahore) and Zameer Haider (Lahore)

PCB match officials on the ICC International Panel: Ahsan Raza (Lahore), Asif Yaqoob (Islamabad), Faisal Khan Afridi (Sargodha) and Rashid Riaz Waqar (Lahore) (all umpires), Ali Naqvi (Lahore) and Prof Muhammad Javed Malik (Multan) (both match refs).

