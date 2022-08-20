PCB announces Pakistan’s schedule from 2023-2027

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Tours Program 2023-2027, which was affirmed and disclosed today.

ICC occasions were the foundations of the Pakistan board’s procedure.

PCB has planned something like 238 days of global cricket during the four-year time frame containing 27 ICC World Test Championship.

Apparatuses (13 home and 14 away), 47 One-Day Internationals (26 home and 21 away) and 56 Twenty20 Internationals (27 home and 29 away).

These incorporate matches in the ACC 50-over Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will arrange in 2023 and 2025, separately. The quantity of matches may increment relying upon where Pakistan wraps up in the ICC and ACC occasions somewhere in the range of 2023 and 2027, as well as in the 2025 and 2026 three-country ODI series.

The Future Tours Program is arranged aggregately by the ICC Member Boards. Thusly, the board will keep on working with its kindred Members and may incorporate more matches or potentially series, contingent upon the player accessibility and window for global cricket in the schedule.

In the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025, Pakistan will play Tests against Australia (away), Bangladesh (home), England (home), South Africa (away), Sri Lanka (away) and West Indies (home), while their matches in the 2025-2027 title are against Bangladesh (away), England (away), New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Sri Lanka (home) and West Indies (away).

The three-country ODI series has gotten back to Pakistan’s schedule interestingly beginning around 2004-05. New Zealand and South Africa will join Pakistan in the tri-series in 2025, which will happen in the development to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while England and Sri Lanka will partake in the series in October/November 2026.

The board has planned white-ball coordinates with one-eye on the ICC worldwide occasions.

While Pakistan will have the Asia Cup 2023 and three-sided series in February 2025 ahead of the pack up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, separately, it will play 11 T20Is against the Netherlands, Ireland and England in the development to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be mutually facilitated by the United States and the West Indies.

Moreover, in front of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-facilitated by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan will play Australia in three home T20Is.

Aside from Australia, three different sides – Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe – will likewise play white-ball matches in Pakistan somewhere in the range of 2023 and 2027.

Pakistan’s FTP 2023-2027 mirrors that it will play hosts to 10 out of 12 ICC Full Member countries without precedent for over twenty years.

Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain: “While finalising our Future Tours Programme 2023-2027 in a tight and densely-packed cricket calendar, we have given priority to context, quality and player workload. We have also tried to find an appropriate balance across all the three formats so that these continue to co-exist meaningfully.

“I am sure that our cricket fans will be delighted to know that top-ranked and attractive sides such as Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will visit Pakistan to compete in matches for the ICC World Test Championship. Additionally, Afghanistan, Australia, Ireland and Zimbabwe will also tour Pakistan for the white-ball matches, which means 10 of the 12 ICC Full Members will play cricket in Pakistan during the four-year period. This is exciting!

“We are also mindful that our sides must be provided with the best preparation opportunities so that they perform strongly in ICC competitions. Accordingly, this has also been an integral part of our strategy around scheduling, as we have scheduled appropriate international matches in the lead up to the ICC events.

“Furthermore, and in line with our vision for triangular ODI series to contribute in increasing excitement and attracting greater audiences, we have so far scheduled two tri-series in February 2025 and October/November 2026, involving New Zealand and South Africa, and England and Sri Lanka, respectively. This is also something for the fans to look forward to.

“The certainty and clarity around our home bilateral fixtures until 2027 provides us the platform to put together a robust commercial program, so that we can optimize the exploitation of our commercial rights. This will enable us to hopefully increase our revenues and channel these back into the further development of our cricket, all across from our grassroots talent hunt to our international playing facilities.”

2023-24 July – Pakistan to Sri Lanka (two Tests) August – Pakistan to Afghanistan (three ODIs) September – ACC 50-over Asia Cup in Pakistan October/November – ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 December/January – Pakistan to Australia (three Tests) February/March – West Indies in Pakistan (two Tests, three T20Is) May – Pakistan to Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is) June – ICC Men's T20 World Cup USA/West Indies 2024 2024-25 August – Bangladesh in Pakistan (two Tests) October – England in Pakistan (three Tests) November – Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs and three T20Is) November/December – Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs and three T20Is) December/January – Pakistan to South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is) January – Pakistan to New Zealand (three ODIs and three T20Is) February – New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series) February/March – ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan 2025 May – Bangladesh in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is) 2025-26 July/August – Pakistan to West Indies (three ODIs, three T20Is) August – Afghanistan in Pakistan (three T20Is) August/September – ACC T20 Asia Cup (host/venue TBC) September/October – Ireland in Pakistan (three ODIs, three T20Is) October/November – South Africa in Pakistan (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is) November – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (three ODIs, three T20Is) February – Australia in Pakistan (three T20Is) February/March – ICC Men's T20 World Cup India/Sri Lanka 2026 March – Australia in Pakistan (three ODIs) March/April – Pakistan to Bangladesh (two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is) April/May – Zimbabwe in Pakistan (three ODIs and three T20Is) 2026-27 July/August – Pakistan to West Indies (two Tests) August/September – Pakistan to England (three Tests) October – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (three T20Is) October/November – England and Sri Lanka in Pakistan (ODI tri-series) November – Sri Lanka in Pakistan (two Tests) March – New Zealand in Pakistan (two Tests) HBL Pakistan Super League (these are tentative windows during the 2023-2027 cycle): January/February 2024 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 March-May 2025 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2025 December 2025/January 2026 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2026 January/February 2027 – HBL Pakistan Super League 2027

