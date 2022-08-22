PCB announces schedule for England tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reported timetable of England’s.

Tests visit through Pakistan, which will be played in December.

PCB Director, Zakir Khan International Cricket was confident that both side will play serious and energizing cricket during the series.

“We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December,” Zakir was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

The main Test will occur in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before the two sides move to Multan for the second Test from 9-13 December. Karachi will be scene for the third Test from 17-21 December.

“Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches.

“Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action. And although they have enjoyed watching a number of them live in the recent editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, nation versus nation Test cricket is the pinnacle where international stars and heroes are born.”

In the meantime, Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer, was additionally anticipating England’s visit through Pakistan.

“The return of our men’s Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished,” said Connor.

“We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved.”

The three Tests will figure in with the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. No.4 positioned England are by and by sitting in seventh situation on the Test title table, while 6th positioned Pakistan are fifth.

This will be England’s last part of the visit, following seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.

Schedule of Tests 1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi 9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan 17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi Schedule of T20Is (matches to start at 1930 PKT) 20 September – 1st T20I, Karachi 22 September – 2nd T20I, Karachi 23 September – 3rd T20I, Karachi 25 September – 4th T20I, Karachi 28 September – 5th T20I, Lahore 30 September – 6th T20I, Lahore 2 October – 7th T20I, Lahore