PCB confirms six mentors for Pakistan Junior League teams

Inaugural edition will be played in Lahore from October 6 to 21 this year.

Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Mardan and Rawalpindi.

Board affirms player draft to be played on single-league basis.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Tuesday affirmed the names of the six groups and their guides for the Pakistan Junior League.

The debut release will be played in Lahore from October 6 to 21 this year which will be created by the PCB and broadcast live by PTV Sports.

The six sides participating in this U19 homegrown cricket competition, which is basically meant to give valuable open doors to capable teens to acquaint themselves with the world, are Bahawalpur (Southern Punjab), Gujranwala (Central Punjab), Gwadar (Balochistan), Hyderabad (Sindh), Mardan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Rawalpindi (Northern).

South Africa’s Imran Tahir will be the group guide for Bahawalpur, Pakistan’s double cross International Cricket Council (ICC) competition champ Shoaib Malik will be Gujranwala’s tutor, double cross 50-over World Cup victor Vivian Richards will be Gwadar’s coach, double cross ICC T20 World Cup victor Daren Sammy will guide for Hyderabad, 2009 T20 World Cup victor Shahid Afridi will be the tutor for Mardan and hard-hitting New Zealander Colin Munro, who has been on Islamabad United’s list starting around 2020, will be the group guide for Rawalpindi.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad will be the wandering umbrella guide, helping and helping all sides.

The board likewise affirmed the player draft for the competition to be played on a solitary association premise will be held in Lahore on September 6.

More than 140 players from Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates have finished their enrollments for the competition through their separate cricket sheets as well as clubs and expert agent entries.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said: “There is enormous interest inside and outside Pakistan about this association and we have kept up with that force by today affirming the city names and their guides. The six urban areas reflect our homegrown cricket structure. This won’t just furnish gifted youngsters with amazing open doors to exhibit their ability to the world yet will likewise urge them to play quality cricket in a climate they have never confronted.”

“The Pakistan Junior League dovetails very nicely with the PCB’s Development Programme, through which we organize schools, clubs, City Cricket Association, Cricket Association and PCB-organized 50-over and three-day tournaments. As the game’s regulatory and governing body in Pakistan, it is our responsibility to attract and create chances for our talented youth so that they not only make a career as a professional cricketer but also solidify our bench strength,” he added.

Hasnain said that the PCB has settled on an essential choice to take total responsibility for debut version instead of selling group freedoms.

“This allows us the opportunity to present to the world and to all our esteemed business accomplices that this is an occasion that has a high worth, setting and is staying put,” he said.

The CEO said thanks to the financial backers for communicating interest in obtaining group naming freedoms, adding that the conversations will go on with them after the finish of the competition, with a future point of building a drawn out relationship.

