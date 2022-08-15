PCB launches women’s Under-19 T20 tournament

The PCB is set to send off an Under-19 women’s T20 competition.

Beginning on August 13. Lahore Country Club, Muridke, will be.

Stage to 84 players on the whole, with 15 hold players on reserve.

PCB desires to utilize the competition to “make areas of strength for a pool” in the country, with one eye on the debut U-19.

Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa one year from now.

Just players brought into the world on or after September 1, 2003, are qualified for the competition. ESPNcricinfo comprehends that the top entertainers will be knock up into the senior sides of the public T20 and one-day homegrown competitions.

The pathway to Pakistan’s senior women’s group had till presently been dubious, without any lines going down to the grassroots level, meaning a pool of just 30-35 cutthroat cricketers at the senior level. Women’s cricketers in the nation had, till now, two competitions: three groups each playing the National T20 and ODI Challenge Cups.

This Under-19 competition hopes to offer a more substantial pathway to senior cricket, with crews having been chosen after country-completely open preliminaries, trailed by training games among the chose players across the PCB-run women’s provincial institutes.

This isn’t the initial time, however, that the PCB is coordinating junior cricket for women’s . Somewhere in the range of 2004 and 2008, the PCB directed a yearly U-17 competition.

That was supplanted by a U-19 competition somewhere in the range of 2009 and 2013. Every one of women’s competitions at the young level were disbanded in 2013, however, because of a strategy shift.

Participating squads are:

Central Punjab U-19: Shawal Zulfiqar (capt), Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Farah Imran, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haleema Dua, Jaweria Ali, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Noor Fatima, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Warda Yousaf and Zamina Tahir Chugtai

Balochistan U-19: Humaira Ghulam Hussain (capt), Alisha Aslam, Aman Fatima, Amina Javed, Azra Habibullah, Dura-E-Nayab, Fakhra Abdullah, Fiza Noor, Kalsoom Kakar, Madhur Moolani, Misha Kareem, Ruqia Nazar, Shakira Ahmed and Shamim Amirullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19: Zaibunisa Niaz (capt), Aleesha Khan, Aliza Khan, Bakhtawar Arifullah, Gule Nayab, Hansa Zair Gul, Humaira Husain, Jalwa Anwar, Javeria Qamar, Mahnoor Aftab, Malaika Afridi, Sumbal Liaquat, Tayyaba Imdad and Tehzeeb Shah

Northern U-19: Maham Anees (capt), Fatima Sardar, Hadia Mushtaq, Kainat Riasat, Laiba Mubashar, Maheen Irfan, Malaika Noor, Mariyam Shehzadi, Muskan Abid, Noor Fatima, Rida Ashfaq, Sarah Jan Peter, Syeda Hania Zehra and Tahira Malik

Sindh U-19: Aroob Shah (capt), Abeera Kaleem, Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Dina Razvi, Eman Adeel, Farhia Fahim, Haniah Ahmer, Kainat Eman Shah, Khizra Rani, Sara Fatima, Taskeen Fatima, Tooba Khan and Wasfa Hussain

Southern Punjab U-19: Aqsa Hafeez (capt), Anam Bibi, Aqsa Yousaf, Eman Fatima, Javeria Asharaf, Javeria Siddique, Laila Manzoor, Muqadas Bukhari, Rimsha Shehzadi, Sahar Fatima, Sana Khan, Sania Mazhar, Shameer Rajpoot and Uzma Iqbal.

Southern Punjab U-19: Aqsa Hafeez (capt), Anam Bibi, Aqsa Yousaf, Eman Fatima, Javeria Asharaf, Javeria Siddique, Laila Manzoor, Muqadas Bukhari, Rimsha Shehzadi, Sahar Fatima, Sana Khan, Sania Mazhar, Shameer Rajpoot and Uzma Iqbal.