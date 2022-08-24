Advertisement
Edition: English
Petra Kvitova two-time Wimbledon winner confirmed her engagement to coach Jiri Vanek

Articles
Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek

  • Petra Kvitova is engaged to her coach, Jiri Vanek.
  • She posted a photo of an engagement ring in her “special place” Vanek won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Petra Kvitova, a two-time winner of Wimbledon, revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to her coach, Jiri Vanek. She made the announcement by posting a photo of herself holding an engagement ring in her “special place.”

“Happy news we wanted to share with you guys… I said ‘yes’ in my special place,” the 32-year-old world number 21 tweeted, adding a photo of the couple from the All England Club.

Vanek, who was 44 at the time, was hired by Kvitova in 2016, after she had won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Vanek’s first marriage resulted in the birth of his two kids.

The week before the start of the US Open, Kvitova competed in the final of the WTA Cincinnati Masters, but she was defeated by Caroline Garcia. The US Open would begin the following week.

