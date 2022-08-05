Phillies disband Didi Gregorius as Jean Segura returns from IL

Gregorius, 32, is hitting .210 with a home run and 19 RBIs this season, his third with the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies released shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday in a series of moves involving players acquired at the trade deadline and the return of infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list.

Gregorius, 32, is hitting .210 with a home run and 19 RBIs this season, his third with the Phillies. In three seasons with the franchise, he hit .230 with 24 home runs and 113 RBIs.

The move likely opens the door for rookie Bryson Stott to take over at shortstop. Stott, 24, has seven home runs and 32 RBIs this season and is batting .196.

Segura, 32, has been sidelined since June 1 after fracturing his right index finger while attempting to bunt. He was hitting .275 with six home runs and 19 RBIs at the time of his injury. It is expected he will return to his role as the Phillies’ starting second baseman.

The Phillies also announced that right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh have reported to the club after both were acquired on Tuesday in separate trades with the Los Angeles Angels.

Syndergaard is slated to start for the Phillies on Thursday when they take on the Washington Nationals. He is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA this season.

The Phillies also announced that starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was activated from the bereavement list.

