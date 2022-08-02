Punam Yadav reaches 2nd place in weightlifting at CWG 2022

Following a decent fourth day, India will eye history as they pursue a yard bowls gold decoration in the ladies’ fours occasion on the fifth day.

Punam Yadav, Weightlifter is right now positioned second in India’s most memorable award occasion of the day in the 76kg classification.

They will point toward the South Africa in the last. India will expect to expand their gold decoration count as the Indian badminton crew faces Malaysia in the Mixed Team last at night. Likewise, the men’s table tennis crew will confront Singapore in the gold decoration match. In squash, Saurav Ghosal will confront New Zealand’s Paul Coll in the men’s singles semi-last. In creative acrobatic, Satyajit Mondal will play in the men’s vault last and Saif Sadak Tamboli will be in real life in the equal bars finals.

Likewise, in real life will be weightlifters Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96 kg) and Usha Bannaur NK (ladies’ 87 kg). In hockey, India will play England in a ladies’ Pool A match. In boxing, Rohit Tokas will play his welterweight round of 16 match. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj will expect to arrive at the last of the men’s 200m backstroke.

India have up until this point won three gold, three silver and bronze awards.