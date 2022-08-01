Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth congratulates England on winning women’s Euro

Queen Elizabeth congratulates England on winning women’s Euro

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth congratulates England on winning women’s Euro

Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement

Sunday, Queen Elizabeth congratulated England on their Euro Women’s Football Championship win against Germany.

Statement complete:

My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

Advertisement

However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.

Also Read

The Queen confuses many with her thoughtful tribute to Lionesses ahead of the Euros final
The Queen confuses many with her thoughtful tribute to Lionesses ahead of the Euros final

The Queen announced that the Changing of the Guard would be to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story