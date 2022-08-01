Queen Elizabeth congratulates England on winning women’s Euro

Sunday, Queen Elizabeth congratulated England on their Euro Women’s Football Championship win against Germany.

Statement complete:

My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

Advertisement

However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.

Also Read The Queen confuses many with her thoughtful tribute to Lionesses ahead of the Euros final The Queen announced that the Changing of the Guard would be to...