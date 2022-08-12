Rafa Nadal affirms he will compete at Cincinnati Open

Rafa Nadal affirmed on Wednesday that he will contend.

Following week’s Cincinnati Open in the wake of being compelled.

Pull out from the continuous Canadian Open because of a stomach injury.

Rafa Nadal, the world number three quit the U.S. Open check up occasion in Montreal with the very strain that has restricted.

His administration movement and constrained him to relinquish his Wimbledon semi-last the month before.

“(Flying) tomorrow to Cincinnati,” the Spaniard posted close by a photograph of himself shirtless and grinning.

“Exceptionally glad to play again in Cincy.” Nadal, who has won a men’s record 22 significant titles, will be the only one of tennis’ Big Three in the draw of the hardcourt competition as opponents Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will both be missing.

Federer is as yet going through recovery in the wake of going through knee medical procedure while Wimbledon champion Djokovic can’t contend in the North American competitions because of his refusal to get immunization against COVID-19, which keeps him from entering the two nations.

