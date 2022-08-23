Rahul Dravid tests Positive for Covid-19

The authority conformity is yet to show up from.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Trip with the crew to the UAE for the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid, Indian team head coach has been tested positive for novel Covid (Covid-19), neighborhood media detailed Tuesday.

As indicated by Cricbuzz, Dravid was booked to leave for Dubai on Tuesday (August 23) from Bengaluru yet the Covid-19 advancement has hampered him.

During his nonappearance, VVS Laxman would carry out the responsibility in his nonattendance.

The BCCI is accepted to make all the movement plans for Laxman, who is in Zimbabwe. The BCCI planned operations group is staying at work past 40 hours to guarantee this.

The individuals from the group are to leave for Dubai on Tuesday from their separate urban communities. Some have proactively left. A couple of individuals will join the crew from Harare, where India just completed a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India will play their most memorable game against main opponents Pakistan on August 28.

Advertisement

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Advertisement

Also Read Sam Bennett runs to second consecutive Vuelta stage win Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe secured his second stage. Triumph straight by... Advertisement