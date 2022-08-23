Ravi Shastri gives Kohli warning against Pakistan amid Asia Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has cautioned.

Virat Kohli needs only one innings to get again into structure.

Ravi Shastri accepts that Kohli’s faultfinders will disappear assuming he hits a fifty against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on August 28.

The star hitter will get back to cutthroat cricket following a five-week break on Sunday.

“I haven’t spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the ‘big guys’ always wake up at the right time. The downtime for Kohli was good before the Asia Cup gave him a good chance to reflect. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut,” Ravi Shastri said in a presser organized by a private TV channel ahead of the Asia Cup.

“One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What’s happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short,” he added.

Shastri additionally stored acclaim on Kohli’s exceptional wellness levels.

“There is no Indian cricketer who is more fitter than Kohli. He’s a machine and if he manages to get his mind right, for him it is a matter of just 1 innings to come back into form,” he concluded.

It should be noticed that in excess of a 1000 days have passed since Kohli scored his last worldwide 100 years.

The last time he scored one was back on November 23, 2019, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in the second Test of the two-match series.

