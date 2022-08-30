Ravindra Jadeja said India won’t take Hong Kong lightly in Wednesday’s Asia Cup match

Asia Cup is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October and November.

Hong Kong’s team made up mostly of people who live in other countries.

India beat Pakistan in their first game in Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja, an all-around player for India, said that the tournament favourites would not take anything for granted when they play Hong Kong on Wednesday in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s team can make it to the Super Four stage if they win. In their first game, they beat Pakistan, which was a very close game.

The Hong Kong team is mostly made up of people who live in other countries. Their captain, Nizakat Khan, is from Pakistan.

India, a country with 1.4 billion people and a population of 7.5 million, will play Hong Kong in a T20 international for the first time. India is a cricket-crazy country with a population of 7.5 million.

“Definitely we are going to play with a positive mindset and we are not going to take them lightly because in T20 on a given day anything could happen,” Jadeja told reporters.

“So will look to play positive cricket and give our best.”

India proved why they are the favourites in the six-team tournament, which is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October and November. They beat Pakistan in Dubai and only need one more win in Group A to move on.

With a score of 35, Jadeja was a key part of India’s win as they chased down a goal of 148 with two balls left.

His 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya, who made 33 runs without getting out, was very important.

“If a team has so many options then they are bound to play freely and the opposition will feel the pressure,” said Jadeja.

“And we have the kind of batting line-up that can tackle any situation.”

Hong Kong qualified for the main draw by beating the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Singapore in all of their qualifying matches.

All-rounder Nizakat, who is 30, said that this tournament gives his team a huge chance to learn from the best teams.

“Playing against India and Pakistan is a massive opportunity,” Nizakat, who sat alongside head coach and former Ireland captain Trent Johnston, told reporters.

“We need to make sure we learn from them (big teams). We have a nice squad and this is a learning process for us.”

