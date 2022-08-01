Raye to live perform at beach volleyball match on Aug 4

English singer-songwriter Raye will play at Beach Volleyball on 4 August. Raye’s live set at Smithfield will be restricted to Beach Volleyball ticket holders. Her performance is part of the cultural offering for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Raye is an English musician and vocalist. Her breakthrough came in 2016 when she appeared on the tracks “By Your Side” by Jonas Blue and “You Don’t Know Me” by Jax Jones. Raye was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound of… Award in 2017, has seven top 20 singles, four nominations for Brit awards, and over one billion global streams.

Raye will play at the Smithfield Festival, part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games’ free cultural activities.

Smithfield will host a festival of festivals with a different cultural partner on the three-sided Beacon Stage every day, as well as DJ sets and live performances to accompany the Games.

The Smithfield cultural programme includes daily performances by the acclaimed dance-circus troupe Motionhouse, a new inflatable art installation inspired by Spaghetti Junction, and screenings of new films, music videos, and digital projects.

Advertisement

DJs from Selextorhood, who celebrate and encourage women and gender minority DJs, MADE Festival, Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul, Break Mission, and Eric Scutaro perform on Smithfield’s Beacon Stage. In addition, a closing dance party will take place on the final day of the Festival Site, August 7.

Smithfield will be the place to be this summer, bringing everyone together to enjoy the finest of British and Commonwealth culture and complement the world-class athletic activities on display.

Free festival sites will include live concerts, entertainment, and special events, as well as huge screens for watching sports. Creative, boisterous, and festive, the schedule is packed with events that will unite sport and culture.