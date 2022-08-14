Robert Lewandowski, 3 new signings for La Liga Season 2022-23

Barcelona have authoritatively marked four new players.

In time for their season-opening match on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha to take on Rayo Vallecano are the four new signings.

In the wake of being endorsed by La Liga, the fourth was actuated on Friday.

La Liga’s monetary guidelines kept the Spanish club from adding new players, yet they had the option to fund-raise by pulling a couple “financial switches.”

Jules Kounde of France is still waiting for the club.

The limitation additionally applied to Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, who both had agreements recharged this mid year, yet both were likewise enrolled.

Barcelona requirements to make “pay mass” accessible with the goal that Kounde can enlist.

Selling portions of the club’s media creation organization Barca Studios, and future TV privileges have been one of the club’s switches.

Mentor Xavi asserted Barca were “all the while dealing with it” and had until two hours before the opening shot for the enlistments to be affirmed in his comments to the media on Friday.

Barca has Rayo Vallecano to start off their forthcoming season.

“The club is extremely sure. We’ve recently declared the fourth switch and we accept that tomorrow will be organized. Perhaps not 100 percent, however we’ll see tomorrow,” he added.

