Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski, 3 new signings for La Liga Season 2022-23

Robert Lewandowski, 3 new signings for La Liga Season 2022-23

Articles
Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski, 3 new signings for La Liga Season 2022-23

Robert Lewandowski, 3 new signings for La Liga Season 2022-23

Advertisement
  • Barcelona have authoritatively marked four new players.
  • In time for their season-opening match on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha to take on Rayo Vallecano are the four new signings.

Advertisement

In the wake of being endorsed by La Liga, the fourth was actuated on Friday.

La Liga’s monetary guidelines kept the Spanish club from adding new players, yet they had the option to fund-raise by pulling a couple “financial switches.”

Jules Kounde of France is still waiting for the club.

The limitation additionally applied to Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, who both had agreements recharged this mid year, yet both were likewise enrolled.

Barcelona requirements to make “pay mass” accessible with the goal that Kounde can enlist.

Selling portions of the club’s media creation organization Barca Studios, and future TV privileges have been one of the club’s switches.

Advertisement

Mentor Xavi asserted Barca were “all the while dealing with it” and had until two hours before the opening shot for the enlistments to be affirmed in his comments to the media on Friday.

Barca has Rayo Vallecano to start off their forthcoming season.

“The club is extremely sure. We’ve recently declared the fourth switch and we accept that tomorrow will be organized. Perhaps not 100 percent, however we’ll see tomorrow,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amir Khan: No amount can bring him back to the ring
Amir Khan: No amount can bring him back to the ring

Former professional fighter Amir Khan retired From the ring in May and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story