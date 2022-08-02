Rohit Sharma: India captain defends Avesh in Windies defeat

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he regretted absolutely nothing.

About picking youngster seamer Avesh Khan in front of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies after their five-wicket misfortune in the second Twenty20 match.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma said he needed to test India’s bowling profundity with an eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

“We understand how ‘Bhuvi’ helps us, he has been doing it for quite a long time. Except if you give opportunities to folks like Avesh and Arshdeep (Singh) you won’t ever be aware.

West Indies’ Obed McCoy guaranteed 6-17 as India were skittled out for 138 with two balls staying in their innings.

Clean bowling brought India back into the challenge, with West Indies requiring 10 runs from the last finished.

Bhuvneshwar, eminent for his demise overs authority, actually had two overs left yet Rohit gave the ball to Avesh all things considered.

Avesh, who made his India debut recently, started with a no-ball and Odean Smith took a solitary off it.

Advertisement

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Devon Thomas hit the following conveyance, a free-hit, for a six and followed it with a four as West Indies won with four balls staying to even out the five-match series 1-1.

“They have the right stuff and the ability and everything really revolves around sponsorship them. I’m truly pleased with the bowlers and the group.”

Bowling trainer Paras Mhambrey trusted the series would assist India with distinguishing the bowling assault they would send in Australia.

“It’s all essential for our groundwork for the World Cup,” Mhambrey told correspondents.

“We are taking a gander at various choices that we have and giving an open door to young people to figure out who finishes the work for us.”

Advertisement

Also Read Fernando Alonso about to Replace Vettel at Aston Martin In 2023 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will pass. On the Alpine group... Advertisement