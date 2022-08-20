Rohit Sharma says “Just another match” amid Asia cup

India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is not far off.

The captain opponents will get down to business on August 28.

Having nerves heading into the challenge is very typical for players.

Rohit Sharma, Indian captain is attempting to guarantee to make a quiet environment inside the gathering, on the ball.

Rohit said that the challenge is certainly a high-pressure game however toward the day’s end, Pakistan are “simply one more resistance”.

“Clearly, it is an extremely intriguing game. Everybody watches the game, particularly India-Pakistan. It is a high-pressure game beyond question, I think inside the gathering, we need to make a seriously typical air. We would rather not publicity this game a lot inside ourselves. Let individuals outside publicity the game, that is their responsibility to take care of it yet as far as we might be concerned, it is only a round of cricket and a fight among bat and ball which we need to rule,” Rohit said.

“I think the folks who have not played against them or have played 1-2 games against them, for them likewise, for our purposes, me and Rahul bhai, we really must converse with these folks and telling them it is simply one more resistance we will play. As far as we might be concerned, it will resemble some other India-Pakistan game we play, we need to zero in on the game and what we want to do as people,” he added.

The last time India and Pakistan faced one another, it was Babar Azam-drove side that arose victorious in the T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 will start off on April 27 with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan getting down to business at Dubai.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (bad habit commander), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-guardian), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-manager), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

