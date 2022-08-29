Rory McIlroy wins FedEx Cup title

It is the biggest last round rebound in Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman used his microphone to sing.

The praises of the PGA Tour after victory.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy, who started the last round at East Lake six shots back of Scheffler, checked a four-under-standard 66 to arrive at 21.

Under on the week at the PGA Tour’s season-finishing occasion to catch his third FedExCup title and a $18 million in front of the pack prize.

Subsequent to being given the prize, Rory McIlroy, who has become one of the one of the main voices for the PGA Tour in the midst of the danger from LIV Golf, talked about his energy for the U.S.- based circuit.

“I believe in the game of golf, I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour,” said world number four McIlroy. “It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I’ve played all over the world.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we are getting through it.

“That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players in world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that.”

Advertisement

The last round was a volatile tussle among McIlroy and world number one Scheffler (73), who were coordinated, as they exchanged places on the list of competitors while South Korea’s Im Sung-jae (66) compromised yet made due with a portion of second.

McIlroy started the round with an intruder however answered with four birdies over his next six openings and strolled off the seventh green level with a failing Scheffler, who made three early intruder.

Scheffler moved back in front with a birdie at the eighth however McIlroy re-went along with him on the competitor list with a six-foot birdie at the standard four twelfth prior to falling a shot back after an intruder at 14.

McIlroy again snatched a portion of the lead, this time at the standard three fifteenth where his birdie putt from 31 feet moved into the core of the cup, illuminating the group and making way for a strained completion.

At 16, McIlroy got a godsend as his quick moving chip was set out toward the opposite side of the green until it banged into the flagstick and settled eight feet from the opening from where he saved standard while Scheffler missed to fall one back.

“I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post,” said McIlroy, who finished runner-up to Scheffler at the Masters and started the Tour Championship six shots back of the world number one given the event’s staggered-strokes start.

Advertisement

“It was an honor and a privilege to battle with him today and I am sure we’ll have many more. I told him we’re ‘one all’ in Georgia this year. He got the Masters, I got this.”

The past biggest last round rebound at the Tour Championship came in 2008 when Camilo Villegas followed Sergio Garcia by five shots yet checked a 66 and proceeded to overcome the Spaniard in an unexpected demise season finisher.

Advertisement Also Read Naomi Osaka very anxious ahead of U.S. Open Naomi Osaka accepts the tension she has placed on herself to. Pivot... Advertisement