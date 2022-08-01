Salman Butt: Brutal statement against chairman PCB

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board had affirmed the arrangements.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir and New Zealand’s Colin Munro as mentors.

In Addition West Indies former captain Daren Sammy.

Advertisement

Salman Butt former Pakistan captain, but tossed a severe dig at PCB and its executive Ramiz Raja for bringing coaches from abroad.

During a video conversation, Salman Butt was inquired as to whether Pakistan have an absence of previous cricketers who can assume the part of tutors.

In answer, the previous hitter attacked PCB and Ramiz, saying that Pakistan have no coaches of their own similarly as the nation has “no dirt” for setting up the wickets.

The remark was regarding Pakistan involving drop-in pitches for the Test series against Australia.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

“There are no players who can tutor adolescents in Pakistan. There is nobody. We don’t have soil to put on wickets in Pakistan, and you are discussing coaches.

Advertisement

You need to get drop pitches from various nation, soil from various nation, mentors and coaches from various nations.

Bring a director from some other nation as well, no? Nothing remains to be discussed on this,” Butt said, as he shook his head casually.

Advertisement Also Read Matt Walls: England’s cyclist injured in huge crash On Sunday morning during the Commonwealth Games. England's Matt Walls was involved... Advertisement