Sam Bennett runs to second consecutive Vuelta stage win

Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe secured his second stage.

Triumph straight by winning stage three of the Vuelta an Espana.

On Sunday, a 193km journey that began and completed in Breda.

Sam Bennett, who likewise won the second stage in Utrecht, was the quickest in the bundle run finish in the keep going stage on Dutch soil.

The Irishman completed in front of Trek-Segafredo’s Mads Pedersen, similar to the case in the subsequent stage, and Dan McLay of Arkea-Samsic finished the platform.

Bennett, who turned into the second Irish rider to succeed no less than 10 phases in Grand Tours after Sean Kelly, was directed to the line by his partner Danny van Poppel.

“It was quite hard because a lot of people were fighting for our wheel,” said Bennett, who leads the green jersey race on 117 points to Pedersen’s 80.

“It was just the natural flow that people went up the side and squeezed me off, so there were a few tough moments to hold Danny’s wheel. It was a hard fight.”

Sunday’s stage was to a great extent predictable aside from an accident for general order most loved Richard Carapaz with around 18km to go. The Olympic street race champion was taken back to the peloton by his partners.

Edoardo Affini will assume control over the red chief’s pullover, called “La Roja”, for stage four, turning into the third Jumbo-Visma rider to do as such after Robert Gesink and Mike Teunissen.

The peloton moves to Spain on Monday. The accompanying six phases before the following rest day will be hustled in medium or high piles of northern Spain, in the Basque Country and Asturias.

