Sania Mirza owns her personal tennis court

Sania Mirza pulls out of U.S. Open with ligament injury
India's Sania Mirza on Tuesday declared her withdrawal. From the U.S. Open...
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis star, says she has her own tennis court at her home in Hyderabad, India.
In Asia, Sania Mirza is a very well-known sports figure. The Indian tennis player used to be the world’s best doubles player. The 35-year-old may not be playing anymore, but she has made a name for herself in sports. In her long and successful career, she has won six Grand Slams. She is more than just a tennis star in Pakistan. Since she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, she is part of the family.
Sania comes from a family with a lot of money. The tennis star lives with his family in Film Nagar, which is also called Tinsel Town or Tollywood in India. On Instagram, Sania’s home in Hyderabad is often shown.
Sania Mirza recently said where she likes to hang out most at the Mirza House. For us, it could be the living room, the backyard, or the pool. Sania’s house has a real tennis court.
People on the Internet said some funny things in the comments about Sania Mirza’s private tennis court.
In April 2010, Sania Mirza and the best cricket player in the world, Shoaib Malik, got married. They became one of the most popular couples in Asia who didn’t work in show business. The power couple is a great example of how well India and Pakistan get along with each other as neighbours. In October 2018, Izhaan Mirza Malik, a boy, was born to them.
