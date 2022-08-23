Sania Mirza pulls out of U.S. Open with ligament injury

India’s Sania Mirza on Tuesday declared her withdrawal.

From the U.S. Open in view of a torn ligament, adding.

Injury would prompt an adjustment of her retirement plans.

Advertisement

Sania Mirza the 35-year-old, who in January declared that she would be resigning toward the finish of the 2022 season.

Said she had gotten the injury while contending at the Canadian Open this month.

In the wake of arriving at the semi-finals of the ladies’ duplicates in Toronto close by accomplice Madison Keys, Mirza additionally played finally week’s Cincinnati Open.

“I just have some not so great news,” the six-time Grand Slam doubles champion wrote on her Instagram story.

“I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon.

Advertisement

“I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of U.S. Open. This isn’t ideal and its terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”

The 2022 U.S. Open will start on Aug. 29 and will end on Sept. 11.

Advertisement Also Read Tim Paine: Former Captain back in training in Tasmania Former Australia skipper Tim Paine, who surrendered after a sexting. Embarrassment last... Advertisement