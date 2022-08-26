Saqlain Mushtaq moves pace trio without any Shaheen

Team’s focus would be on T20 World Cup 2022, Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq has supported.

His young speed trio, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Wasim Jr, without even a trace of Shaheen Afridi.

Saqlain Mushtaq likewise talked about the viral video of Virat Kohli meeting Babar Azam in Dubai during an instructional course.

“That image of Virat and Babar is the excellence of cricket. Everybody ought to appreciate India-Pakistan match,” he finished up.

The left-armer will miss the impending Asia Cup because of a knee injury.

“Naseem, Haris and Wasim have been performing really well for quite some time now,” Mushtaq said while talking to media in Dubai on Thursday.

“We shouldn’t have any doubts since these three pacers are confident and raring to go,” he added.

The former off-spinner additionally disregarded the thought that the extreme warm weather conditions will be an issue for the players.

“We are a team of professionals which is why cold or hot weather doesn’t affect us,” he said. “We are not thinking about the hot weather and focusing on acclimatizing to the conditions.”

It should be noticed that Pakistan will start their Asia Cup crusade with match against India on August 28 in Dubai.

