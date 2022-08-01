Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win

Britain mentor Sarina Wiegman’s news meeting after their.

Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was intruded.

The room belting out an interpretation of the “Three Lionesses.”

Sarina Wiegman had quite recently wrapped up responding to an inquiry regarding strategies and where the game was dominated and lost.

When the players made their unexpected entry, with goalkeeper Mary Earps jumping onto the table and being joined by safeguard Lucy Bronze.

“We haven’t sung this by any means, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told columnists after the interference.

“I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup that is in Switzerland some place with UEFA yet we won it and we’re truly blissful.”

The “Three Lions” melody by comics David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was initially composed for the men’s Euro ’96 competition which England facilitated, and has since been reworked for the ladies’ group.

Baddiel retweeted a clasp of the England players’ festivals, stating: “This makes me extremely glad. Much obliged again Lionesses.”

