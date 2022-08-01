Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win
Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win

Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win

Articles
Advertisement
Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win

Sarina Wiegman: England Players gatecrash conference after win

Advertisement
  • Britain mentor Sarina Wiegman’s news meeting after their.
  • Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was intruded.
  • The room belting out an interpretation of the “Three Lionesses.” 
Advertisement

Sarina Wiegman had quite recently wrapped up responding to an inquiry regarding strategies and where the game was dominated and lost.

When the players made their unexpected entry, with goalkeeper Mary Earps jumping onto the table and being joined by safeguard Lucy Bronze.

“We haven’t sung this by any means, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told columnists after the interference.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

“I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup that is in Switzerland some place with UEFA yet we won it and we’re truly blissful.”

The “Three Lions” melody by comics David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was initially composed for the men’s Euro ’96 competition which England facilitated, and has since been reworked for the ladies’ group.

Advertisement

Baddiel retweeted a clasp of the England players’ festivals, stating: “This makes me extremely glad. Much obliged again Lionesses.”

Also Read

Pakistan yet another defeat against India in CWG 2022
Pakistan yet another defeat against India in CWG 2022

India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets on Sunday at.  Commonwealth Games in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq Join Forces to Bring You the Best PSL Coverage on BOL
Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq Join Forces to Bring You the Best PSL Coverage on BOL
PSL 8 Anthem: PSL 8 Anthem 'Sab Sitary Humaray' Released!
PSL 8 Anthem: PSL 8 Anthem 'Sab Sitary Humaray' Released!
How to Watch UFC 284 Live: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexender Volkanovski Fight?
How to Watch UFC 284 Live: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexender Volkanovski Fight?
UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time - Islam Makhachev vs Volkanovski
UFC 284 Start time: Uk, Canada, Australia, US start time - Islam Makhachev vs Volkanovski
PSL 2023: Ben Cutting praises quality of PSL cricket
PSL 2023: Ben Cutting praises quality of PSL cricket
Mohammad Hasnain set sights on becoming the top bowler in PSL 2023
Mohammad Hasnain set sights on becoming the top bowler in PSL 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story