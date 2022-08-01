SCO vs NZ: Mark Chapman stars as Kiwis thrashes Scotland by 7 wickets

New Zealand defeated Scotland by 7 wickets.

Chapman scored his maiden century.

Bracewell took three wickets.

Mark Chapman concluded a remarkable few days in Edinburgh with an unbeaten century as New Zealand overcame Scotland by seven wickets on Sunday’s solitary one-day international.

Chapman followed his T20-best 83 in a 102-run thumping of the Scots on Friday with 101 not out as New Zealand, beaten finalists in the last two 50-over World Cups, dominated their non-Test hosts in the lengthier white-ball format.

Mark Chapman had an unbroken 175-run fourth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell (74 not out) as the Black Caps prevailed with 25 balls to spare after scoring 307-3 in response to Scotland’s 306 all out.

It was Chapman’s second century in seven ODIs during his career, following his unbeaten 124 against the UAE in 2015.

Martin Guptill (47) and opening partner Finn Allen, with exactly 50, gave New Zealand’s chase a solid start before the fourth-wicket combination eased New Zealand to victory despite Michael Leask’s 2-46.

Leask performed admirably throughout the match, scoring 85 runs and contributing to a partnership of 92 with Matthew Cross (53) that kept Scotland in the game after they had fallen to 107-5.

Leask faced 55 balls, nine of which were fours and four of which were sixes.

Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy of New Zealand each captured three wickets.

