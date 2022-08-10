Scott Styris believes Hardik Pandya’s character and leadership will land him India’s captaincy

Hardik Pandya was captain of Gujarat Titans in their first IPL season in 2022, when they won their first title.

Scott Styris said Hardik wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the captaincy in the future.

Scott Styris, a former New Zealand player, said that Hardik Pandya’s character and ability to lead will get him the captaincy soon, at least in the shortest version of the game.

Advertisement

India has won all three T20Is that Hardik has been in charge of so far. Notably, he was the captain of Gujarat Titans in their first IPL season in 2022, when they won their first title.

“I wouldn’t be surprised maybe not for this tournament, but in the future that we do see Hardik Pandya leading this T20 team. I think it’s an intriguing discussion because again, six months ago, I don’t think it’s something we all thought would even be talked about, but Hardik has made every poster winner.”

“And you know, you see it a lot in football, where players of character and personality are often given the armband to be captain to also allow them to show some responsibility,” Styris said.

“Hardik Pandya certainly has the personality of today’s player” he added.

Styris thought that Hardik would be the best choice, but the management will make the final decision based on how they want to move forward in T20Is.

“So, I don’t mind this for Hardik to be given some leadership in this side, whether now be the vice-captain or in the future as a captain because quite rightly what is the direction this Indian team wants to go, whether it’s T20 in terms of its brand, how do they want to play the game?”

Advertisement

“Because Hardik certainly has the personality of today’s player, where they want to go out and expand and show their skills and really just show off to everybody with how good they are. And I think that sort of leadership actually breeds itself and lends itself throughout the team to everybody playing with that style,” Styris concluded.

Also Read Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball...