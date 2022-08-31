Serena Williams navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open schedule

Serena Williams faces a bustling timetable in her Flushing Meadows.

Goodbye as she requires on second-seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

And takes her sister act back to the U.S. Open copies on Thursday.

Serena Williams said she would resign after the competition and partook in an extraordinary gathering with big names.

Stuffed in the represents her first-round prevail upon Danka Kovinic on Monday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She isn’t cruising toward the distant horizon, be that as it may, and will contend in the copies with her sister Venus at the year’s last major interestingly starting around 2014.

“It was Serena’s idea. She’s the boss, so do whatever she tells me to do,” said Venus, 42, who lost in the opening round of her singles to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

“We have had some great wins. It would be nice to add some more.”

The two times U.S. Open copies champions will play Czech couple Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. They lost in the quarter-last of their last U.S. Open pairs attract 2014 yet have an immaculate 14-0 record in Grand Slam duplicates finals.

“I feel like it’s been very important for her to be a part of this. She’s my rock. I’m super excited to play with her and just do that again. It’s been a long time,” Serena told reporters.

The 40-year-old will expect to have sufficient left in the tank after another early evening undertaking on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, with second-positioned Estonian Kontaveit among the top picks to go as far as possible – and end Williams’ goodbye slam.

The 26-year-old won in St Petersburg and arrived at the finals in Qatar and Hamburg this year, leveling first-round adversary Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-3 6-0 on the premiere night in New York. The pair have never played.

“I’m really going to enjoy the atmosphere being out there against the greatest player of all time,” Kontaveit told reporters.

