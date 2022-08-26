Serena Williams starts U.S. Open bid against Kovinic

Serena Williams begins what could be her.

Final U.S. Open with a match against.

Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

Serena Williams flagged her expectation to resign this month, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” however.

Never affirming the U.S. Open as her last occasion.

The U.S. Open draw delivered on Thursday offered Williams no courtesies, the 40-year-old American arriving in the base quarter where fifth-cultivated Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon next in line, tenth cultivated Russian Daria Kasatkina and last year’s horrible finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada all hide.

The tennis world, notwithstanding, is setting up an enormous retirement party at Flushing Meadows with fans trusting it will be a long one.

Williams begins her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on Monday against a player she has never confronted.

In any case, the six-time U.S. Open victor will be careful about the 80th-positioned Kovinic, who has partaken in her best vocation Grand Slam results this year having arrived at the third round at the Australian and French Opens.

Favorite and world number one Iga Swiatek opens against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and titles a top portion of the draw including American expectations eighth seed Jessica Pegula and 2020 Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin alongside significant victors Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova.

England’s Emma Raducanu, who dazzled the tennis world last year at Flushing Meadows by going from qualifier to Grand Slam champ, will open her title safeguard against Alize Cornet.

The 19-year-old should be sharp against the French veteran who is challenging a record 64th continuous Grand Slam occasion and arrived at the quarter-finals at the current year’s Australian Open and last 16 at Wimbledon where she finished Swiatek’s 37-game dominate streak.

The marquee match of the primary round could be between two times U.S. Open hero Naomi Osaka and nineteenth cultivated American Danielle Collins, the Australian Open finalist.

