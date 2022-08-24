Serena Williams: There will be no fantasy finishing

Serena Williams might have arranged retirement her way.

American should be ready to acknowledge the farewells.

Leave the stage with effortlessness, says legend Martina Navratilova.

Advertisement

Serena Williams flagged her goal to resign in a Vogue article toward the beginning of August saying she was “evolving away from tennis.”

However never affirming the U.S. Open as her last occasion.

Nonetheless, for Navratilova, as the majority of the tennis world, the message was clear – – Flushing Meadows, where Williams won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles in 1999, will be the spot she takes her last bow.

Navratilova said she totally comprehended the feelings Williams was grappling with as she moves toward her last match having encountered a significant number of them herself.

Yet, having pursued her choice, Williams should be ready to live with it and bid farewell even despite rout.

“It’s hard,” said Navratilova, who is working with Sense Arena on a computer generated experience tennis preparing item that furnishes players with improved representation.

Advertisement

“When I retired in ’93 I told the press it was my last year which was a mistake because every single tournament was a freaking tear-jerker.”

Williams’ short goodbye visit, which has included two stops – in Toronto and Cincinnati – has been more harsh than sweet.

The 40-year-old Williams additionally said in the Vogue article that she could have done without “retirement” and has been obviously baffled by the failure to direct the particulars of her exit.

“Serena did it her way, which was announcing in a very glamorous way on Vogue magazine, but then she is not accepting the losses, she is not accepting what comes with it which is saying goodbye,” added Navratilova.

Beaten in the last 16 at Roland Garros in June 2021, Williams has played irregularly and that has been reflected in her outcomes, dominating just a single match since.

At the Cincinnati Open last week, her last check up in front of the U.S. Open what begins Aug. 29, Williams was lowered 6-4 6-0 by U.S.

Advertisement

Open boss Raducanu and walked off the court stone-confronted, scarcely recognizing a loving group.

Navratilova accepts Williams ought to prepare herself for greater disillusionment on the grounds that the U.S. Open is probably not going to give the fantasy finishing she would like for her vocation.

Assuming Hollywood were composing the content Williams would stroll off into retirement in win by winning a slippery 24th Slam that would pull her level with Australian Margaret Court at the highest point of the unequaled rundown.

While the U.S. Open can deliver a decent Cinderella story like last year when Raducanu, a 18-year-old qualifier positioned 150 on the planet, lifted the prize however Navratilova doesn’t see Serena Williams returning to the past and conjuring comparative sorcery.

“Emotions can only carry you so far, I don’t see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament,” said Navratilova. “The way she has looked it doesn’t look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament.

“And with the stress of knowing this is likely your last tournament it doesn’t help.

Advertisement

“But if anyone can overcome it would be Serena.”

Also Read Sania Mirza pulls out of U.S. Open with ligament injury India's Sania Mirza on Tuesday declared her withdrawal. From the U.S. Open...