Edition: English
Edition: English

Sha'Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Luzerne 100m

  • American runner Sha’Carri Richardson edged Jamaica’s.
  • Olympic hero Elaine Thompson-Herah by 100th 100th of.
  • one moment to win the ladies’ 100 meters in Luzerne on Tuesday.
Sha’Carri Richardson on a wet track and with a solid head wind ran to triumph with a period of 11.29 seconds – – in front of.

Thompson-Herah (11.30) and American Celera Barnes (11.40).

It was Richardson’s most memorable race since the American Outdoor Championships in Eugene in June. She had neglected to fit the bill for July’s World Athletics Championships in both the 100m and 200m.

Thompson-Herah, then again, has been in the middle of having contended at the big showdowns, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League gatherings in the beyond two months.

The Jamaican had been hoping to return after she passed up a platform at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne last week after she was precluded for a premature move. She had recently won in Eugene and Rabat.

