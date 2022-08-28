Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

The fans were excited for Pakistan’s game in the Asia Cup because of their victory over India in the most recent T20 World Cup.

However the game has since turned into a nail-biter, and no one has yet offered a solution.

Except for Shadab Khan the one and only.

In fact, Pakistanis are finding Shadab Khan’s video encouraging everyone around him to pray to be particularly appealing at the moment. Everyone was being questioned by Shadab, who was wearing a white sweatshirt, about his ability to predict the future.

Shadab Khan’s followers have fully complied with his requests for prayers, and the country has gone on a dua binge, as per his instructions.

The modern version of Australia vs. England in cricket is Pakistan vs. India. See if Shadab’s request is successful or not!

