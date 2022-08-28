Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground
Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

Articles
Advertisement
Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

Shadab Khan goes viral as Pakistan falters on the ground

Advertisement
  • The fans were excited for Pakistan’s game in the Asia Cup because of their victory over India in the most recent T20 World Cup.
  • However the game has since turned into a nail-biter, and no one has yet offered a solution.
  • Except for Shadab Khan the one and only.
Advertisement

The greatest cricketing rivalry is between Pakistan and India. Since the two nations only meet in ICC competitions, fans from all over the world anticipate it. The fans were excited for Pakistan’s game in the Asia Cup because of their victory over India in the most recent T20 World Cup. However the game has since turned into a nail-biter, and no one has yet offered a solution. Except for Shadab Khan the one and only.

In fact, Pakistanis are finding Shadab Khan’s video encouraging everyone around him to pray to be particularly appealing at the moment. Everyone was being questioned by Shadab, who was wearing a white sweatshirt, about his ability to predict the future.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan
Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan

Shadab Khan, who is the vice captain of the Pakistan cricket team,...

Shadab Khan’s followers have fully complied with his requests for prayers, and the country has gone on a dua binge, as per his instructions.

The modern version of Australia vs. England in cricket is Pakistan vs. India. See if Shadab’s request is successful or not!

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pak Vs Eng Test Series 2022: Pakistan concluded day two on 80-2, 263 runs behind
Pak Vs Eng Test Series 2022: Pakistan concluded day two on 80-2, 263 runs behind
How to watch FIFA Worldcup 2022 LIVE Stream? 5th-Dec-2022 LIVE Stream
How to watch FIFA Worldcup 2022 LIVE Stream? 5th-Dec-2022 LIVE Stream
How to watch FIFA Worldcup 2022 LIVE Stream? 4th-Dec-2022 LIVE Stream
How to watch FIFA Worldcup 2022 LIVE Stream? 4th-Dec-2022 LIVE Stream
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 4, 2022- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 4, 2022- Details
Wordle today December 4, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today December 4, 2022: Here’s answer
Leonel Messi crushes Australia in Argentina's 2-1 win
Leonel Messi crushes Australia in Argentina's 2-1 win
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story