Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan

Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan

Shadab Khan wants Virat Kohli to get century, but not against Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Shadab Khan, who is the vice captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said that he wants Virat Kohli to score a century in the Asia Cup.
  • The all-rounder said that the team hasn’t seen the field yet
  • He also said that last year’s win over India is now part of history. 
Advertisement

Shadab Khan, who is the vice captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said that he wants Virat Kohli to score a century in the Asia Cup, but not against Pakistan.

Shadab said that Kohli is a legend and still a great player at a press conference in Dubai before the Asia Cup 2022. He also said, “I haven’t noticed any change in his game, and I want him to play long innings in the tournament.”

When talking about the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India on Sunday, August 28, the vice-captain said that last year’s win over India is now part of history.

“We’ll have a positive mentality for the new day and contest. Well-played, we’ll win.”

Shadab stated the squad would miss injured player Shaheen Shah Afridi. All bowlers are terrific, he remarked. Each bowler in the team trusts the others.

He said that pacer Hassan Ali has won games before and will do so again this time. The all-rounder said that the team hasn’t seen the field yet, so they can’t say anything about how it looks. “In some way, we all had to work hard to get here. We get to know all the other teams’ players and learn from them “he added,

Advertisement

He went on to say that the game between India and Pakistan is stressful and that the team that wins will always be remembered.

Also Read

Shadab Khan has joined Yorkshire for the T20 Blast this year
Shadab Khan has joined Yorkshire for the T20 Blast this year

Shadab Khan, a Pakistani all-rounder has been signed by Yorkshire County Cricket...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story