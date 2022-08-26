Shadab Khan has joined Yorkshire for the T20 Blast this year
Shadab Khan, who is the vice captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said that he wants Virat Kohli to score a century in the Asia Cup, but not against Pakistan.
Shadab said that Kohli is a legend and still a great player at a press conference in Dubai before the Asia Cup 2022. He also said, “I haven’t noticed any change in his game, and I want him to play long innings in the tournament.”
When talking about the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India on Sunday, August 28, the vice-captain said that last year’s win over India is now part of history.
“We’ll have a positive mentality for the new day and contest. Well-played, we’ll win.”
Shadab stated the squad would miss injured player Shaheen Shah Afridi. All bowlers are terrific, he remarked. Each bowler in the team trusts the others.
He said that pacer Hassan Ali has won games before and will do so again this time. The all-rounder said that the team hasn’t seen the field yet, so they can’t say anything about how it looks. “In some way, we all had to work hard to get here. We get to know all the other teams’ players and learn from them “he added,
He went on to say that the game between India and Pakistan is stressful and that the team that wins will always be remembered.
