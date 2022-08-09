Shah Hussain Shah apologizes for Gold Medal in CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Judoka Shah Hussain Shah has apologized.

Not winning a gold decoration for his country.

During the continuous Commonwealth Games.

Shah Hussain Shah won bronze award in the – 90kg class by overcoming South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach.

Talking in Birmingham, Shah said that injury impacted his arrangements for the occasion.

“I needed to win the gold award which is the reason I need to apologize to the whole country for not accomplishing that,” said Shah.

“I’m glad to win the bronze award and will return more grounded and fitter next time. You need to place in the hard yards if you have any desire to prevail in this field.

“Towards the finish of April, I experienced a physical issue which impacted my arrangements for the occasion. Yet, that is as yet not a reason for losing the battle.”

He likewise featured the significance of mentors in worldwide occasions.

“You want the help of mentors since this is very much like a conflict we are battling for our country,” he said.

“We can contend without our mentors at the public level yet it is difficult to do that at the global stage like Commonwealth Games of the Olympics.”

It should be noticed that the Japan-based competitor, Shah, has two times won a gold decoration during the South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019, separately.

He likewise stowed a silver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Also Read Shoaib Akhtar: Video message after knee surgery Former speedster of the Pakistan cricket crew Shoaib Akhtar has shared. Video...