Shaheen Afridi to Rehabilitate in London for World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of Pakistan’s best fast bowlers, will get treatment for his knee injury in London.

He needs continuous, specialised knee care, and London has some of the best sports medical and recovery facilities in the world.

The PCB said on Monday that he should be back to full health before the T20 World Cup starts in the middle of October.

Shaheen has flown for London to get treatment for an injury he sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

He missed the second Test against Sri Lanka, the ODIs in the Netherlands, and the Asia Cup in the UAE.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, said that Shaheen needs to be cared for by a knee specialist around the clock, and that London has some of the best sports medicine and rehab facilities in the world.

Shaheen should be back to full health before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. However, his return to competitive cricket will be up to the Medical Advisory Panel.

“His progress will be reported to the medical team every day while he is in London, and we are sure that Shaheen will be back to full health before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

