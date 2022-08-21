Shaheen Afridi: Who will be replacing injured attack pacer?

It will be a gigantic undertaking for selectors to supplant.

Harmed pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan are set.

To take part in the impending Asia Cup.

Shaheen Afridi, who is experiencing a knee injury, has been encouraged to rest for four to about a month and a half.

By the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and free experts following the most recent outputs and reports.

This implies he will not be contending in the Asia Cup as well as in the memorable England series. However, he is supposed to return with perfect timing for the impending ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Very few names strike a chord with regards to filling Shaheen Afridi’s shoes.

Considering the most recent turns of events, Hasan Ali has allegedly been distinguished as the great contender to supplant the harmed pacer, as per Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan, who wasn’t conceded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was dropped from the side because of unfortunate structure after the Sri Lanka visit.

Aside from him, selectors might remember for structure Mir Hamza or Pakistan Super League sensation Zaman Khan for the competition.

Shaheen’s physical issue will be a significant catastrophe for Pakistan’s bowling assault from the front and will fundamentally influence Pakistan’s possibilities advancing in the Asia Cup 2022.

