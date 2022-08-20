Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup, England series

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022.

Home series against England because of wellness issues.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a proclamation today.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had experienced a right knee tendon injury while handling during the main Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The assertion said that he has been exhorted 4 a month and a half rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and free experts following the most recent sweeps and reports.

Afridi is supposed to get back to cutthroat cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be trailed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said: “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team.”

Despite the fact that, Soomro added, he has gained ground during his restoration in Rotterdam, it is presently clear he will demand greater investment and is probably going to get back to serious cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Shaheen will remain with the crew to finish his recovery.

His swap for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be declared in no time. The Pakistan side will show up in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

His swap for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be declared in no time. The Pakistan side will show up in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.