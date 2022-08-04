Shahnawaz Dahani highly praised Shajar Abbas for making it to semi-finals in Commonwealth Games 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani highly praised Shajjar Abbas for making it to semi-finals in Commonwealth Games 2022

Shahnawaz Dahani saw a video of Shajar Abbas and praised him on Twitter.

Abbas qualified for the semi-finals of the Men’s 200m event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He won his heat with a time of 21.12s, and finished 12th out of 58 athletes.

Advertisement

Shahnawaz Dahani, a national cricketer, was very happy that Shajar Abbas made it to the semi-finals of the Men’s 200m event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Dahani saw a video of Shajar’s sprint on Twitter and praised the young man, who won his heat with a time of 21.12s.

“What a run by our fastest man, @shajarAwan786. Well done boy, “Dahani wrote.

what a run by @shajarAwan786 our fastest man. Well done boy❤️🇵🇰👏 https://t.co/0ENtafyRtO — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) August 4, 2022

Advertisement

Shajar came in 12th out of 58 athletes, and he and 24 other sprinters moved on to the semi-finals. On August 5, there will be up to three semi-finals with up to eight sprinters in each.

Shajar didn’t make it to the next round of the Men’s 100m, even though he ran his personal best of 10.38s.

Also Read