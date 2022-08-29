Shahnawaz Dahani: Twitter goes crazy after 2 massive sixes

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was electrifying with the.

Bat after the public cricket squad’s batting line-up neglected.

India in the round of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium.

Shahnawaz Dahani sent the ball into the stands off Bhuveneshwar Kumar’s conveyance, who guaranteed four wickets to overturn.

The Green Shirts batting order.

Pakistan, on Sunday, were bowled out subsequent to scoring just 147 runs.

Nonetheless, Dahani’s amazing 16-run appearance stunned the fans as he crushed two gigantic sixes to assist Pakistan with coming to an insignificant 147.

Here’s how they reacted:

Advertisement Dahani showing more intent than any of our batsman tonight 👏🏽 haha loving it #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

Dahani should be the next CM of Sindh. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) August 28, 2022

Dahani deserves block of the decade award for blocking that Bhuvi hat trick delivery — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) August 28, 2022

Advertisement Dahani and Rauf showed more intent than all of our batsmen combined🤷‍♂️ #INDvPAK — Haroon (@hazharoon) August 28, 2022

Dahani to open in the next match. — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) August 28, 2022

Dahani has won the show. Massive SIX. — Shahbaz Zahid (@shahbazzahid) August 28, 2022

Advertisement Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq smile and shake their heads in disbelief as the number 11 batter Shahnawaz Dahani walks out, blocks a hattrick ball and smashes the next ball over mid-wicket for 6. What a weird game 🤣 #INDvsPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 28, 2022

– Check his passion check his aggression. I wish he has night to perform by bowling in tonight big match. Dahani you can do it… ✌️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CN4Zpk2VWW — Sherlock MIND 🔥 (@Dreamerdude12) August 28, 2022

It should be referenced here that Pakistan had pounded India by 10 runs in their last T20I apparatus, which occurred during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.



