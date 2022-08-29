Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahnawaz Dahani: Twitter goes crazy after 2 massive sixes

Shahnawaz Dahani: Twitter goes crazy after 2 massive sixes

Articles
Advertisement
Shahnawaz Dahani: Twitter goes crazy after 2 massive sixes

Shahnawaz Dahani: Twitter goes crazy after 2 massive sixes

Advertisement
  • Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was electrifying with the.
  • Bat after the public cricket squad’s batting line-up neglected.
  • India in the round of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium.
Advertisement

Shahnawaz Dahani sent the ball into the stands off Bhuveneshwar Kumar’s conveyance, who guaranteed four wickets to overturn.

The Green Shirts batting order.

Pakistan, on Sunday, were bowled out subsequent to scoring just 147 runs.

Nonetheless, Dahani’s amazing 16-run appearance stunned the fans as he crushed two gigantic sixes to assist Pakistan with coming to an insignificant 147.

Here’s how they reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement


It should be referenced here that Pakistan had pounded India by 10 runs in their last T20I apparatus, which occurred during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

Also Read

Bobby Fish Reflects On What It Was Like To Work For Triple H
Bobby Fish Reflects On What It Was Like To Work For Triple H

Bobby Fish worked under Triple H's authority. his whole disagreement "NXT" from...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story