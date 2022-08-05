Shajjar Abbas reach finals of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Pakistan Hockey eliminated from Commonwealth Games
Pakistan is no longer in the running for a medal in hockey...
Shajjar Abbas of Pakistan has advanced to the Men’s 200m finals at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Shajjar finished third in his heat and among the top eight overall to go to the final with a time of 20.89 for the distance.
The young athlete will next play in the Commonwealth Games 2022 championship match on Saturday at 1:30 PM (PST).
The 22-year-old ran the 200 meters in round one in 21.12 to advance to the semi-finals, where he improved by 0.23 seconds to advance to the final.
Shajnjar is the only Asian athlete to get to the 200-meter final, it should be noted.
